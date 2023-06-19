In today's interconnected world, the realms of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and political law have become inextricably entwined, shaping the landscape of responsible business practices and governmental regulations. Join Wiley partners Kevin B. Muhlendorf of the White Collar Defense & Government Investigations Practice and Carol A. Laham of the Election Law & Government Ethics Practice as they dissect how political law is affected by ESG, largely through the avenue of social responsibility. Listen as they discuss shareholder proposals and the power of institutional investors in controlling these votes, an explanation of the CPA-Zicklin Index, and more.

Wiley Podcast · How ESG and Election Law Intersect: Putting the 'S' in ESG

