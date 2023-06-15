In this episode, host Megan Berge takes the mic to provide a brief overview of the statutory basis for and origin story of EPA's newly proposed greenhouse gas performance standards for existing coal-fired plants and new and existing gas-fired plants. A fast facts episode covering the guidelines will follow soon.

More information on the proposed rule is available on EPA's webpage:



EPA Proposes New Carbon Pollution Standards for Fossil Fuel-Fired Power Plants to Tackle the Climate Crisis and Protect Public Health

Greenhouse Gas Standards and Guidelines for Fossil Fuel-Fired Power Plants

