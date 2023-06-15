On this episode, Megan is joined by Partner Allison Watkins Mallick and Cryptocurrency Mining and Staking Sustainability Association President Cameron Rafati to discuss the future of sustainable digital currencies. Covering everything from energy sources, grid stability, and permitting this episode dives into the regulations, impacts and innovations of cryptocurrency in today's world.

