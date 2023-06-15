On this episode, host Megan Berge is joined by Partners Jason Bennett and Tom Holmberg to discuss the importance of data, scrutiny and integrity while creating value in carbon markets. For more information, reach out to Jason or Tom or visit bakerbotts.com.

Environmental Evolutions explores emerging areas and recent developments in environmental law and policy. Click here to listen to prior episodes.

