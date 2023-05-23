Morrison Foerster has a long-standing commitment to the importance of environmental sustainability in the firm's operations. Our Environmental Sustainability Committee is pleased to share the 2022 Annual Report that details implementation of the operational environmental sustainability initiatives critical to supporting our program mission. Attorneys and business professionals across the firm participate in the Environmental Sustainability Committee and integrate environmental sustainability practices into the firm's operations as well as support the firm's clients in achieving their supply chain environmental sustainability goals. We are proud of our progress and look forward to sharing future updates on the firm's environmental sustainability journey.

View the full report.

Also, visit our Pro Bono Sustainability Focus page.

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved