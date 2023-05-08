This week's ESG litigation and risk update starts with federal developments: the Fifth Circuit dismissed a lawsuit challenging the Biden Administration's greenhouse gas cost estimates, the SEC fined a Brazilian mining company for misleading ESG disclosures, and the DOL filed a brief in Texas federal court defending its 401(k) ESG rule.

On the social litigation front, some trends emerged in consumer protection lawsuits: federal courts across the country granted cosmetic companies' motions to dismiss suits alleging that their products contain hidden PFAS, whereas courts denied retailers' motions to dismiss suits concerning their "maximum strength" lidocaine products.

Turning to environmental news, the DOJ and EPA filed a lawsuit against a transportation company over the derailment of a train carrying hazardous materials in February.

And in state-level developments, Utah enacted first-of-its-kind social media laws aimed at protecting children online, and Maine and Kentucky filed new lawsuits against PFAS manufacturers.

The update concludes with labor and employment news, including investors pressuring fast-casual chains to be more supportive of workers' rights to organize unions and a recent Jones Day podcast discussing labor trafficking in the healthcare industry, along with a notable carbon credit offset study.



FEDERAL DEVELOPMENTS:

Fifth Circuit Rejects States' Challenge of Biden Administration's Greenhouse Gas Cost Estimates

On April 5, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit dismissed a lawsuit brought by ten state attorneys general against President Biden in 2021 challenging an executive order that re-established the Obama-era "Interagency Working Group on the Social Cost of Greenhouse Gases." The working group was tasked with publishing "estimates of the monetized damages associated with incremental increases in greenhouse gas emissions" for use by agencies when conducting cost-benefit analyses. Shortly after the working group issued interim estimates, the States filed suit alleging that the executive order and the estimates were procedurally invalid and arbitrary and capricious. The district court granted the States' motion for a preliminary injunction last year, but the Fifth Circuit granted a stay pending appeal.

On appeal, the Fifth Circuit vacated the preliminary injunction and dismissed the action for lack of standing. It reasoned that the States' allegations of injury-in-fact were deficient because they relied on "a chain of hypotheticals: federal agencies may (or may not) premise their actions on the Interim Estimates in a manner that may (or may not) burden the States." The Fifth Circuit thus aligned itself with the Eighth Circuit, which reached the same conclusion in a near-identical suit last year.

SEC Fines Brazilian Mining Company for Misleading ESG Disclosures

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced on March 28 that a publicly traded Brazilian mining company agreed to pay $55.9 million to settle charges that it made false and misleading disclosures about the safety of its dams prior to the 2019 collapse of the Brumadinho dam, which killed 270 people.

According to the Associate Director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement, this "significant financial penalty" demonstrates that "public companies can and should be held accountable for material misrepresentations in their ESG-related disclosures, just as they would for any other material misrepresentations."

Latest Updates on DOL's 401(k) ESG Rule

We have previously reported about Republican-led challenges to the Department of Labor's 401(k) ESG rule, which permits benefit plan managers to consider ESG factors when making investment decisions and exercising shareholder rights.

Following House Republicans' failure to override President Biden's veto of legislation intended to block the ESG rule, attention shifted back to the courts. In a suit brought by twenty-six state attorneys general, a federal district judge in Texas denied the DOL's motion to transfer venue to D.C. The DOL accused plaintiffs of "judge-shopping"—namely, filing suit in a division with only one Trump-appointed judge. The judge rejected that argument, holding that it proposed "an unprecedented and unworkable standard for motions to transfer." The DOL then filed an opposition to plaintiffs' motion for preliminary injunction. According to the DOL, the "lawsuit rests on a false premise that the Rule permits fiduciaries to pursue non-financial goals in violation of their statutory duties under ERISA." Instead, "the Rule places ERISA plan participants and beneficiaries on equal footing with other market participants by allowing them to take advantage of economic opportunities presented by . . . ESG factors."



SOCIAL LITIGATION:

Cosmetic Companies Win Dismissal in Several PFAS Suits

Last month, cosmetic company defendants won dismissal in several suits alleging that they deceptively sold cosmetics containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS") in violation of consumer protection laws. Two suits were dismissed on standing grounds. In a California suit, the court found the plaintiff failed to allege a "concrete economic injury" arising from her purchase. Specifically, she was not denied the "benefit of the bargain" because she did not allege any specific misrepresentations concerning PFAS, and the label expressly disclosed a type of PFAS ingredient. Similarly, in a New York suit, the court reasoned that the plaintiffs failed to allege that they suffered an economic injury because they did not plead that they purchased particular products containing PFAS. Another suit in New York was dismissed for failure to state a claim. Unlike in the cases above, the court found that the plaintiff alleged a sufficient economic injury to confer standing—i.e., but for the cosmetic company's "failure to disclose that [the mascara] contains PFAS," "she would not have purchased the product or would not have paid the price she did." Nevertheless, the court dismissed the complaint because the plaintiff did not plausibly allege that reasonable consumers were likely to be misled by such an omission.

These dismissals were all without prejudice and the plaintiffs may soon file amended pleadings.

Consumer Suits Over "Maximum Strength" Lidocaine Proceed

Last month, federal courts denied retailers' motions to dismiss complaints alleging that they violated consumer protection laws by misrepresenting the strength of their "maximum strength" lidocaine products. As to the core issue of misrepresentation, the courts in Illinois and California each found that the plaintiffs satisfied their burden of pleading facts showing that reasonable consumers were likely to be deceived by the lidocaine products' packaging.

ENVIRONMENTAL LITIGATION:

DOJ and EPA Sue Transportation Company Over Ohio Train Derailment

On March 31, the Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency filed a complaint against a transportation company seeking to hold it liable for "unlawfully polluting the nation's waterways" after a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in Ohio in February. The complaint seeks penalties and injunctive relief under the Clean Water Act, as well as declaratory relief concerning liability for costs under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act.

This action follows numerous others filed after the derailment, including suits by Ohio, a Pennsylvania school district, investors, and numerous business and property owners. A federal judge in Ohio recently ordered the consolidation of thirty-one of these suits.

STATE DEVELOPMENTS:

Utah Enacts Social Media Laws Aimed at Protecting Minors

On March 23, Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed two first-of-its-kind social media laws intended to protect children online. SB 152 requires social media companies to verify the age of a Utah resident seeking to maintain or open an account and to obtain parental consent for any users under 18 years old. It also requires that parents be given access to the minor's account (with the ability to view all posts and messages) and restricts usage by minors during nighttime hours, unless modified by the parents. HB 311 prohibits social media companies from using designs or features that are addictive for minors.

Both laws are set to take effect in March 2024, and they are subject to public and private enforcement. Nevertheless, they are likely to be challenged in court on First Amendment and federal preemption grounds.

Maine and Kentucky File Latest Suits Against PFAS Manufacturers

Maine and Kentucky recently joined the long list of states that have filed suits against manufacturers of PFAS. On March 29, Maine filed two lawsuits against manufacturers asserting that the defendants "have known for decades that PFAS pose serious risks to human health and the environment, but instead promoted their PFAS products as safe and appropriate for widespread use in Maine." The two complaints—concerning PFAS and aqueous film forming foam ("AFFF"), a fire suppressant containing PFAS—assert claims for public nuisance, trespass, strict product liability, and negligence. On March 31, Kentucky sued a manufacturer based on its alleged release of PFAS into the Ohio River from a manufacturing facility in West Virginia. The complaint was filed by private counsel on behalf of the Commonwealth and raises nuisance and negligence claims, as well as a claim under Kentucky's environmental protection statute.



LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENTS:

Investors Pressure Fast-Casual Chains To Support Union Organizing

Recently, investors have begun pressuring fast-casual chains to be more supportive of workers' rights to organize unions. During one chain's annual shareholder meeting, over 52% of investor shares voted in support of a non-binding proposal that the company oversee an independent, third-party assessment of its "adherence to its stated commitment to workers' freedom of association and collective bargaining rights." The New York City Comptroller's office is also pressuring a restaurant chain to adopt a policy of noninterference with workers' rights to form or join a union, which would include corporate accountability processes if the policy is violated. The company has not yet scheduled its annual meeting. The NYC Comptroller's office has influenced this company's policies before. It previously pushed a proposal seeking more information about its diversity, equity, and inclusion practices, which resulted in the company hiring an independent third-party consultant to conduct a "Talent Management Equity Audit."



Jones Day's Anti-Human Trafficking Initiative: Health Care Supply Chains and Forced Labor

As part of Jones Day's continuing work against global human trafficking, the Firm recently engaged in conversation with a panel of experts concerning labor trafficking in the healthcare industry and its supply chains. The panel discussed the resources currently available to health care providers and the areas that require additional development to fight human trafficking and forced labor.

MARKET RESEARCH:

Carbon Offset Registries May Allow Companies to Claim Excess Climate Benefits

According to a new report published in the journal Frontiers in Forests and Global Change, major carbon offsets registries are systematically over-crediting offsets projects. This over-crediting may allow some companies to make unjustified claims about their climate progress.

The researchers found that voluntary offsets registries did not follow standards to ensure that projects have a real and tangible impact on carbon levels or confirm that credits were funding programs that otherwise wouldn't have occurred.

