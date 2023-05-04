HB 571 is expected to be scheduled for a vote on the House floor next Wednesday, April 26, or Thursday, April 27. HB 571 moved favorably out of the House Committee on Natural Resources and Environment on April 20, as amended1. The adopted amendments include the following: use of more precise language identifying the proper local government officials for receipt of various notices related to CCS activities; a requirement for an environmental analysis in connection with a Class VI permit; and additional conditions specifying that liability releases are revoked in cases of actual or threatened endangerment to USDWs caused by fluid migration for which the operator is responsible, or in cases where the commissioner determines that the information provided by the operator and relied upon by the commissioner for approval of site closure or issuance of a certificate of completion of injection operations was deficient or erroneous.

The main commentary and questions by committee members related to how local officials and constituents could have input into the discussion of CCS projects as well as how local areas could benefit financially. Certain members of the House committee also discussed specific CCS projects in their areas. These themes are likely to continue as the CCS bills proceed though the legislative process.

All the other House bills are scheduled for hearing before the House Committee on Natural Resources and Environment next Wednesday morning.

Footnote

1. Amendments proposed by House Committee on Natural Resources and Environment to Original House Bill No. 571 by Representative Schexnayder: HCAHB571 3209 1229; HCAHB571 3209 944; HCAHB571 3209 1227.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.