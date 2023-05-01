According to a recent survey discussed in Global Executives Say Greenwashing Remains Rife, in the WSJ, executives think greenwashing is widespread: almost "three-quarters of executives said most organizations in their industry would be caught greenwashing if they were investigated thoroughly." Moreover, almost "60% say their own organization is overstating its sustainability methods." However, the article suggests, although some companies may be intentionally overstating their progress, for the most part, the greenwashing is more benign: companies set their sustainability goals but didn't have a "concrete plan" to achieve them or reliable data to measure them. At least that's the view of some commentators cited in the article: "There are actors that are maybe intentionally overstating what they're doing, but I honestly think for the most part, companies are sincere—they've set their goals, they're working towards them, but they don't always have the data to be transparent."

SideBar So just how reliable are those carbon footprints that many large companies have been publishing in their sustainability reports? Even putting aside concerns about greenwashing, what about those nebulous Scope 3 GHG emissions? As we all know, the SEC is now is the midst of revising its proposal for mandatory climate-related disclosure in response to comments. (See this PubCo post, this PubCo post and this PubCo post).) The WSJ reports that "[o]ne problem facing regulators and companies: Some of the most important and widely used data is hard to both measure and verify." According to an academic cited in the article, the "measurement, target-setting, and management of Scope 3 is a mess....There is a wide range of uncertainty in Scope 3 emissions measurement...to the point that numbers can be absurdly off." In one example described by the WSJ, a company was able to cut its GHG emissions in half in just a few years—"with a wave of a calculator." The change came as the company "doubled down on driving accuracy" in its calculations, revising its Scope 3 emissions, which accounted for 97% of its total emissions for the year. The company's original report published several years before indicated that its estimates might be off "by as much as 50 percent." (See this PubCo post.)

The survey was conducted in January by the Harris Poll and included almost 1,500 executives across 17 countries and seven industries.

According to the survey, 85% of executives believe that "customers and clients are becoming more vocal about their preference for engaging with sustainable brands," creating more impetus for sustainability initiatives. By the same token, these external influences also create more pressure for greenwashing. The article reports that the risks related to greenwashing are increasing, with the threat of potential "crackdowns." (See, also, this article.)

SideBar As discussed in this article in the WSJ, the FTC is "considering proposing regulations on environmental marketing of consumer products, which could subject companies to stiff penalties if they run afoul of the rules." And the risk of SEC-initiated litigation related to ESG fraud and greenwashing appears to be growing. In 2021, Acting Director of Enforcement Melissa Hodgman, warned us to anticipate more ESG disclosure-related enforcement actions. In March 2021, then-Acting SEC Chair Allison Herren Lee announced the creation of a new climate and ESG task force in the Division of Enforcement, which sought to identify ESG-related misconduct. (See this PubCo post and this PubCo post.) Recently, Enforcement has fixed its attention on misleading statements in sustainability reporting—greenwashing—even outside of periodic reports. (See, e.g., this PubCo post and this PubCo post.) And just last year, we saw settled SEC charges in connection with, among other things, alleged disclosure violations that were "the consequence of a deficient disclosure process" regarding environmental contamination and related financial risks. (See this PubCo post.)

The survey provides some indication of companies' assessment of their progress on sustainability. Six percent said that they haven't even started on a plan and another 9% are just thinking about it ("planning to plan"). About 27% are developing their sustainability programs, 22% are implementing their plans, "another 22% are able to measure its impact, and 14% are in the final stage of optimizing their plan based on measured outcomes."

Interestingly, almost three-quarters of executives surveyed indicated that they wanted to move their sustainability efforts forward "but don't actually know how to go about doing it." The WSJ identified as key tools to advance their efforts "having a dedicated sustainability leader, support from senior management, advanced measurement tools, and education for employees and executives. And the two main ways they expect advancement is through technology innovation as well as investment in sustainable operations or services." A commentator cited in the article agreed that "strong governance powered by good data and metrics" were important factors, along with "a dedicated sustainability leader to be the center of gravity but one who can also embed sustainability inside business functions."

SideBar In this article, audit firm Deloitte advises that, with the current attention to ESG and in anticipation of new rulemaking from the SEC on disclosure related to climate, human capital and other ESG-related topics (see this PubCo post), "fraud risk in this area should be top of mind for audit committees and a focal point in fraud risk assessments overseen by the audit committee." While audit committees focus primarily on financial statement fraud risk, Deloitte suggests that audit committees should consider expanding their attention to fraud risk related to ESG, an area that is "not governed by the same types of controls present in financial reporting processes," and, therefore, may be more susceptible to manipulation. In their oversight capacity, audit committees have a role to play, Deloitte suggests, by engaging with "management, including internal audit, fraud risk specialists, and independent auditors to understand the extent to which fraud risk is being considered and mitigated." With respect to climate, the article observes that companies may be providing climate-related metrics in voluntary reporting that may not be consistent with periodic reports and financial statements. According to the article, "the novelty of ESG-related information and the information gathering process, as well as the reliance stakeholders may be placing on such information, can make it susceptible to fraud risk.... Newer or less mature controls over reporting, ineffective controls, and the absence of controls can increase the opportunity for fraud to occur." Anticipated regulatory developments and demands of various investors, lenders, customers and other stakeholders can "create pressure for management and the board to appear well positioned to meet targets or comply with future regulations." In addition, any climate-related metrics that are included in key contracts or compensation agreements may also impose pressures. And, to the extent that climate-related disclosures are based on estimates, forecasts and judgments, these are "by their nature subjective and are subject to manipulation or bias." The article advises that audit committees consider asking management "how reliable data sources are, whether they could be manipulated, and how management could potentially be motivated to intentionally manage these ESG metrics in ways that would serve management or the company's best interests." (See this PubCo post.)

When asked about their top organizational priorities, 61% of executives identified their ESG efforts, compared with 64% last year—among the top three in both years. The article attributes the slight decline this year to the impact of economic uncertainty, which has led executives to focus more on traditional financial metrics, such as customers, revenue and growth. Economic conditions were also affecting funding for sustainability initiatives. According to the survey, two-thirds of executives reported "having to cut corners on sustainability initiatives and 45% said the economy is negatively affecting their organizations' sustainability efforts."

SideBar Under the pressure of institutional investors, environmental groups, employees, consumers and other stakeholders, many companies have sought to demonstrate their bona fides when it comes to ESG through disclosure about their sustainability efforts, goals and achievements, whether in periodic reports or in separate sustainability reports. But, as reporting increases, so do concerns by some about potential greenwashing. How can companies assure the quality of their sustainability reporting and create more trust and confidence among stakeholders? One way might be through effective internal controls. So far, however, according to a new report from Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission, known as COSO, "[f]ew best practices have been established. While some larger institutions have progressed in building controls around environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting, many organizations have designed ad hoc controls around certain key sustainable business metrics. Many also perform internal verification and assurance procedures to ensure management comfort with this information. Yet few of them seem to have developed effective, integrated systems of internal control over their material or decision-useful sustainable business information." Now, leveraging insights gleaned from development of the most widely used internal control framework—the COSO Internal Control-Integrated Framework—COSO has developed the concept of "internal control over sustainability reporting" (ICSR). In its new report, which weighs in at 114 pages, COSO provides supplemental guidance that explains and interprets how each of the 17 principles in the 2013 version of the COSO ICIF applies to sustainable business activities and sustainable business information. According to the authors, "[i]nternal controls have value beyond compliance and external financial reporting. Effective internal controls can help an organization articulate its purpose, set its objectives and strategy, and grow on a sustained basis with confidence and integrity in all types of information." As companies seek to "generate sustained value—ethically and responsibly—over the longer term," with an emphasis on sustainability and ESG, both companies and their stakeholders need effective controls and oversight to provide the reliable and high-quality data needed for "decision making in this changing world." (See this PubCo post.)

