Get ready to roll up your sleeves and make a difference! It's almost time for Work On Wilmington.

On Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to noon, join the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Wilmington class for this epic community initiative tackling community problems. In just four hours, volunteers participate in a variety of service projects throughout New Hanover County with a common goal: Make Wilmington a better place to live.

Here at Ward and Smith, we're beyond excited to be a sponsor, and we will be volunteering at this amazing event. Sign up now and donate your time to help.

