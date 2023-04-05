On March 19, 2023, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas issued a preliminary injunction to temporarily halt the enactment of the Biden administration's new waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule within the borders of Texas and Idaho. (The case is Texas v. EPA, Case No. 3:23-cv-00017). In addition to the two state plaintiffs, eighteen national trade organizations asked the court to enjoin the rule across the nation. The court denied the trade organizations' request, finding that the organizations did not have standing to sue because they could not prove they would suffer irreparable harm as a result of the rule's implementation. On March 20, 2023, the rule became effective throughout the United States, except in Texas and Idaho.

Supreme Court Precedent and a Pending Decision – Contextualizing the Biden Administration's WOTUS Rule

Though the district court's discussion of the Biden administration's WOTUS rule largely constrains itself to the language of the rule and the legal theories presented by each party, the 800 pound gorilla in the opinion is the pending U.S. Supreme Court decision in Sackett v. EPA. (8 F.4th 1075 (9th Cir. 2021), cert. granted Jan. 24, 2022). The issue in Sackett is whether the Ninth Circuit applied the proper test under the Clean Water Act to determine whether wetlands are WOTUS. The Ninth Circuit used the "significant nexus" test, which originates from Justice Kennedy's concurrence in Rapanos v. United States. (547 U.S. 715 (2006)). During oral argument, the justices discussed the merits of both the significant nexus test and the Rapanos plurality's alternate test, the "relatively permanent" test (authored by Justice Scalia). The Court's ruling in Sackett is expected to clarify the process agencies should use to define WOTUS, and could be handed down as early as this summer.

Critics of the Biden administration's WOTUS rule argue that the administration should have waited for the Court to determine the outcome of Sackett before promulgating a new rule. In a fact sheet released alongside the rule, the Biden administration counters that the rule is simply codifying the definition of WOTUS that "has been implemented by every administration in the last 45 years."

An Overview of Texas v. EPA

In their motion for the preliminary injunction, the states argued that the plain language of the Clean Water Act does not extend the federal government's jurisdiction to

non-navigable interstate waters,

impoundments and wetlands with no hydrologic connection to navigable waters, or

isolated ponds and mudflats, but that the Biden Administration's new WOTUS rule would extend to all three of these types of water features.

The defendant federal agencies responded that federal jurisdiction over interstate waters is consistent with the Act's history, text and purpose.

In the memorandum opinion accompanying the injunction, the court explains that state plaintiffs identified two aspects of the Biden administration's WOTUS rule that it considers troubling:

that the rule codifies a modified version of significant nexus test, and

that the rule "imposes jurisdiction on all interstate waters, regardless of their navigability." (Opinion at 7).

With regard to the first issue, the court writes that the significant nexus test in the Biden administration's rule is "materially different from the standard Justice Kennedy articulated in Rapanos" because the rule expands federal jurisdiction over features that Justice Kennedy did not include, such as ephemeral drainages, ditches and non-navigable interstate waters. (Opinion at 21). This leads to the second issue: the court reasons that the by constructing the significant nexus test so that it includes all interstate waters, the administration is essentially reading the word 'navigable' out of the statute. Additionally, the court takes issue with the rule's language allowing the Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers to regulate "interstate waters, regardless of their navigability." (Opinion at 7). The court identifies the word 'navigable' as a "central requirement" of the Clean Water Act and thus finds both instances of its exclusion from the rule to be impermissible. (Opinion at 22).

We will continue to monitor the status of this rule and provide updates as necessary. For more information about the Biden administration's WOTUS rule and a brief overview of how the term WOTUS operates within the Clean Water Act, see Nossaman's previous eAlert.

