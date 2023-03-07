ARTICLE

Last week, the Biden-Harris administration announced the availability of $2.52 billion in funding for the Department of Energy's (DOE) Carbon Capture Large-Scale Pilots program and the Carbon Capture Demonstration Projects Program. Additionally, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released $550 million in funding through the newly established Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Grantmaking (EJ TCGM) program. In Pennsylvania, Reps. James Struzzi (R-PA) and Dallas Kephart (R-PA) are expected to introduce legislation to prevent the Commonwealth from joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). Finally, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen previewed a critical minerals-free trade agreement at the Group of 20 (G20) meeting.

