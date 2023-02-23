ARTICLE

United States: Huldin Article On EPA And Real Estate Concerns Published In The Indiana Lawyer

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Taft attorney John Huldin authored the article "EPA Approves Phase I Standard: Is your Real Estate Deal Ready?," which was published inThe Indiana Lawyeron Feb. 15. The article highlights the importance of conducting proper environmental due diligence on real estate purchases and explains the intricacies of the new Phase I Environmental Site Assessment Standard recently adopted by the EPA.

To read the article, clickhere.(subscription required)

Huldin focuses his practice on a wide variety of environmental matters including environmental risk management, environmental due diligence, brownfield redevelopment, insurance cost recovery, and environmental litigation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.