Taft attorney John Huldin authored the article "EPA Approves Phase I Standard: Is your Real Estate Deal Ready?," which was published in The Indiana Lawyer on Feb. 15. The article highlights the importance of conducting proper environmental due diligence on real estate purchases and explains the intricacies of the new Phase I Environmental Site Assessment Standard recently adopted by the EPA.

To read the article, click here. (subscription required)

Huldin focuses his practice on a wide variety of environmental matters including environmental risk management, environmental due diligence, brownfield redevelopment, insurance cost recovery, and environmental litigation.

