United States:
EPA Approves Phase I Standard: Is Your Real Estate Deal Ready?
22 February 2023
Taft Stettinius & Hollister
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Taft attorney John Huldin authored the article "EPA
Approves Phase I Standard: Is your Real Estate Deal Ready?,"
which was published in The Indiana Lawyer on Feb. 15. The
article highlights the importance of conducting proper
environmental due diligence on real estate purchases and explains
the intricacies of the new Phase I Environmental Site Assessment
Standard recently adopted by the EPA.
To read the article, click here. (subscription
required)
Huldin focuses his practice on a wide variety of environmental
matters including environmental risk management, environmental due
diligence, brownfield redevelopment, insurance cost recovery, and
environmental litigation.
Originally published by The Indiana Lawyer
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Environment from United States
Effective January 1, 2023, Numerous States Begin To Impose Notification Requirements And Prohibitions On Products Containing "Intentionally Added" PFAS
Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman
In all, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington have placed or soon will be placing prohibitions...
The "Integrity" Challenge In Carbon Offsets
Mayer Brown
A recent attention-grabbing report by the Guardian, Die Zeit and SourceMaterial claimed that "more than 90% of rainforest carbon offsets by biggest certifier are worthless".
Coal Ash Rule Update
Steptoe & Johnson
Legacy ponds and legacy landfills (collectively "legacy sites") are types of inactive Coal Combustion Residual (CCR or "coal ash") impoundments at closed power plants...