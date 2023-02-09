ARTICLE

United States: New Environmental Diligence Standards: What They Mean For Prospective Owners, Operators And Investors (Video)

Nicholas van Aelstyn , Partner, Sheppard Mullin

, Partner, Sheppard Mullin E. Gail Suchman , Partner, Sheppard Mullin

, Partner, Sheppard Mullin Louise Dyble, Associate, Sheppard Mullin

Property owners, lessees, investors and insurers will face a range of difficult questions and issues in the coming years, as important changes to Phase I Site Assessments (ESAs) go into effect. ASTM International Standard E1527-21 will be officially incorporated into federal regulations as a means of meeting the All Appropriate Inquiries (AAI) Rule on February 13, 2023, and will become the sole standard for AAI under federal regulations one year later.

Discussion topics:

changes in Phase I ESA procedures and scope, and implications for commercial and industrial real estate transactions, including redevelopment and "brownfields" projects;

the expanded definition of "recognized environmental condition" to include "likely" contamination;

the addition of "emerging contaminants" as an official "non-scope" consideration, including naturally-occurring substances such as methane and synthetic chemicals such as PFAS;

strategies for preserving confidentiality during investigation;

managing costs and time requirements; and

how to determine the appropriate scope to support financing or insurance coverage and minimize risk.

The cost, sensitivity and scope of environmental diligence is changing; this webinar will help businesses prepare to negotiate those changes.

