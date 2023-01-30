ARTICLE

United States: Green Marketing Claims: What Your Company Needs To Know

With the increasing desire to market goods, services, and brands as environmentally friendly, companies need to be mindful of complying with applicable regulatory guidance, litigation trends, and best practices. We recently held a webinar discussing key standards governing environmental marketing claims, as well as the evolving litigation and enforcement landscape impacting environmental marketing. We also provided specific examples to help your company avoid regulatory or litigation challenges alleging unfair environmental-benefit claims, including claims related to sourcing, biodegradability, recyclability, carbon offsets, emissions, and renewable energy.

