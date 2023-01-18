Arnold & Porter's Environmental Practice Group is pleased to announce that the American Bar Association has just published Clean Water Act Essentials. This book was written by our colleagues Allison Rumsey, Joel Gross, Ethan Shenkman, and Edward McTiernan.

The four authors each brought extensive expertise and practical experience on the Clean Water Act (CWA) to the project. The publication is particularly timely given the extensive regulatory and judicial focus on the scope of the waters covered by the CWA, commonly referred to as the "Waters of the United States" or WOTUS.

This publication provides legal practitioners, consultants, and others interested in this core environmental law with an overview of the CWA, its implementing regulations, and relevant case law. The book covers:

History of the Clean Water Act and Amendments

NPDES permitting process

Technology-based standards

Water-quality-based effluent limitations

Publicly owned treatment works (POTW)

Regulation of wetlands

Discharges and spills of oil and hazardous substances

Wet-weather discharges from point sources

Reducing nonpoint source pollution

Enforcement

If you would like more information on the book, including to obtain a copy, or on our practice group, please contact Brian Israel.

