In this episode, energy transition tax specialist, partner Barbara de Marigny, joins host Megan Berge to discuss recent Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) implementation guidance issued by the Department of the Treasury. Barbara also explains the finding tool released by the Baker Botts tax team to help companies search comment letters submitted to the Treasury on potential IRA implementation guidance. The notice is available at federalregister.gov and the finding tool is housed on bakerbotts.com. If you have tricky energy transition tax question, you can contact Barbara.

For more information on the IRA, listen in to these Environmental Evolutions episodes: Mike Bresson covering wind and solar, and Barbara de Marigny covering tax benefits.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.