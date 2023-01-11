United States:
Environmental Evolutions: The Treasury Gives Guidance On The IRA & A Holiday Gift From The Baker Botts Tax Team (Podcast)
11 January 2023
Baker Botts
In this episode, energy transition tax specialist, partner Barbara de Marigny, joins host Megan Berge to discuss recent Inflation
Reduction Act (IRA) implementation guidance issued by the
Department of the Treasury. Barbara also explains the finding tool
released by the Baker Botts tax team to help companies search
comment letters submitted to the Treasury on potential IRA
implementation guidance. The notice is available at federalregister.gov and the finding tool is
housed on bakerbotts.com. If you have tricky energy
transition tax question, you can contact Barbara.
For more information on the IRA, listen in to these
Environmental Evolutions episodes: Mike Bresson covering wind and solar, and Barbara de Marigny covering tax benefits.
