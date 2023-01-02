United States:
Environmental Evolutions: Getting Ready For The Final CEQ Carbon Capture Guidance (Podcast)
02 January 2023
Baker Botts
In this episode, partner Aileen Hooks joins host Megan Berge to discuss forthcoming final
guidance from the White House Council on Environmental Quality on
carbon capture utilization and storage. Please reach out to Aileen for questions and the draft guidance is
available here: federalregister.gov.
