United States:
Environmental Evolutions: Inflation Reduction Act Wins For Wind (And Solar): Your 15 Minute Rundown (Podcast)
29 December 2022
Baker Botts
In this episode, host Megan Berge turns the microphone over to tax
partner, Mike Bresson, to provide a 15 minute rundown
on the opportunities the recently promulgated Inflation Reduction
Act provides for wind and solar and the implementation to-do list
facing the IRS. Located in our Houston office, please contact Mike with your tax questions.
