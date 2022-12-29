In this episode, host Megan Berge turns the microphone over to tax partner, Mike Bresson, to provide a 15 minute rundown on the opportunities the recently promulgated Inflation Reduction Act provides for wind and solar and the implementation to-do list facing the IRS. Located in our Houston office, please contact Mike with your tax questions.

