In this episode, environmental attorney Julie Cress updates host Megan Berge on new signals from the California Air Resources Board on the future of fuels made from crop-based feedstock (e.g., renewable diesel) and renewable natural gas under the Low Carbon Fuel Standards Program, which is responsible for spurring billions of dollars of clean energy investments. More information on the Board's LCFS workshops is available on the CARB website. Please contact Julie for more information on California's LCFS program.