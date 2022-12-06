WilmerHale Counsel Shannon Morrissey contributed to the December 2022 issue of ELR—The Environmental Law Reporter by participating in a discussion on the past, present and future of women in environmental law.



Abstract: The field of environmental law has seen many changes over the years, with demonstrable legal and policy victories for cleaner air and water. While the face of the environmental movement in its beginnings was predominantly male, women have become more prominent and influential within environmental law and policy over the decades. On July 26, 2022, the Environmental Law Institute's Women in Environmental Law and Leadership Initiative hosted a cross-generational panel of women who explored opportunities and challenges for women in environmental law and policy then and now, and offered advice for the next generation of lawyers and policymakers breaking into the field. Below, we present a transcript of that discussion, which has been edited for style, clarity, and space considerations.

