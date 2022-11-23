MoFo + BSR: ESG Influencers–Leading Transformative Change

The second episode in our series focused on "climate beyond compliance" with Suz Mac Cormac, interviewing Tim Mohin, a globally recognized sustainability and ESG executive. The discussion focused on the coming obligations for ESG (specifically Climate) disclosures and how companies can prepare. As companies and investors consider how to measure, benchmark, and report on their ESG initiatives on a global scale – having the correct data, structures and management systems in place to capture, aggregate, and disseminate this information is more crucial than ever. Tim provided insights from his experience leading sustainability strategies for some of the largest tech companies and offered perspectives on the future challenges.

Tim served as CEO of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). He has also held sustainability leadership roles with Intel, Apple, and AMD and worked on environmental policy within the U.S. Senate and Environmental Protection Agency. He is the author of Changing Business from the Inside Out, and a founder and former Chairman of the Responsible Business Alliance (formerly the Electronic Industry Citizenship Coalition).

Guest

Tim Mohin, Global Sustainability Leader, Keynote Speaker, Author

Host

Aron Cramer, President and CEO, BSR

Susan H. Mac Cormac, Global Chair of the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Social Enterprise + Impact Investing, and Energy practices, MoFo

About BSR

BSR" is a sustainable business network and consultancy focused on creating a world in which all people can thrive on a healthy planet. With offices in Asia, Europe, and North America, BSR" provides its 300+ member companies with insight, advice, and collaborative initiatives to help them see a changing world more clearly, create long-term value, and scale impact. For more information about BSR's 25 years of leadership in sustainability, visit BSR's website.

