On Friday, October 21, a Draft North Atlantic Right Whale and Offshore Wind Strategy (Draft Strategy" was jointly announced by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS, also known as NOAA Fisheries). The Draft Strategy identifies three categories of actions: (1) Mitigation and Decision-Support Tools; (2) Research and Monitoring; and (3) Collaboration, Communication, and Outreach; and identifies specific priorities and actions within each category.

Friday's announcement opened a 45-day public review and comment period on the Draft Strategy, which will close on December 4, 2022. Comments can be submitted on www.regulations.gov, under Docket Number BOEM-2022-0066; both the request for comment and the Draft Strategy can also be accessed via that online docket. The agencies will finalize the Draft Strategy after reviewing and responding to comments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.