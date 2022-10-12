Washington, D.C. (October 11, 2022) - On Friday, October 7, 2022, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) announced that applications for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Public Assistance Grant Program are due by October 29, 2022.

FEMA provides disaster recovery assistance to eligible individuals, families, governments, and private non-profit entities. However, the process for recovering costs is complicated, and FEMA has broad discretion to determine whether applicants and their expenses are eligible. All too often, failure to understand FEMA regulations or submit sufficient documentation results in FEMA denying applicants' claims, leaving individuals, local governments, and non-profits to bear the full cost of recovery.

While ensuring successful recovery through the FEMA grant program can be challenging, clients can increase their likelihood of success when preparing the initial application and documentation by enlisting experienced legal counsel who understand the FEMA process and regulations.

Lewis Brisbois' attorneys can help guide clients through this process of recovery following a catastrophic natural disaster like Hurricane Ian, from filing the initial application and worksheets to challenging denials through the administrative appeals process and in federal court. Our attorneys also have the unique experience of representing clients in arbitrations with FEMA, an option that Congress only just introduced in 2018.

