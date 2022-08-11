In our video series "ESG: The Bottom Line," we're diving into Environmental, Social and Governance legal issues.
We explain the risks and challenges. We talk about what is coming and implications for companies in various sectors. We take on some key legal aspects of ESG--from impact investing to whistleblowers, climate risk disclosure to corporate board diversity.
All in short videos where we get straight to the bottom line.
Watch our videos below. And stay tuned for more!
See our latest videos here:
May 23, 2022
SEC's Proposed Climate Risk Disclosure Rules
Erik Walsh
» Play
April 14, 2022
A Primer on ESG Bonds
Eli Whitney Debevoise II
» Play
April 12, 2022
Whistleblower Systems Support Social Values
Jane Norberg
» Play
February 10, 2022
Board Diversity
Teresa L. Johnson
» Play
February 10, 2022
Governance for Distressed Companies
Michael L. Bernstein
» Play
February 10, 2022
Impact Investing
Ellen Kaye Fleishhacker
» Play
February 10, 2022
Environmental GHG Claims
Brian D. Israel
» Play
