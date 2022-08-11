self

In our video series "ESG: The Bottom Line," we're diving into Environmental, Social and Governance legal issues.

We explain the risks and challenges. We talk about what is coming and implications for companies in various sectors. We take on some key legal aspects of ESG--from impact investing to whistleblowers, climate risk disclosure to corporate board diversity.

All in short videos where we get straight to the bottom line.

Watch our videos below. And stay tuned for more!

See our latest videos here:

May 23, 2022

SEC's Proposed Climate Risk Disclosure Rules

Erik Walsh

April 14, 2022

A Primer on ESG Bonds

Eli Whitney Debevoise II

April 12, 2022

Whistleblower Systems Support Social Values

Jane Norberg

February 10, 2022

Board Diversity

Teresa L. Johnson

February 10, 2022

Governance for Distressed Companies

Michael L. Bernstein

February 10, 2022

Impact Investing

Ellen Kaye Fleishhacker

February 10, 2022

Environmental GHG Claims

Brian D. Israel

