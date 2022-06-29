Taft partner Rob Bilott was featured in recent podcasts and mentioned in articles on his fight against 'forever chemicals':
- "DuPont Executives Are Heartlessly Killing People and Wildlife — And Getting Away With It..." The Alien Next Door.
- "Inspiration for the movie Dark Waters, environmental attorney Robert Bilott description," iVoox.
- "EPA Creates New Guidelines for Forever Chemical Cleanup," Power of Positivity.
- "How Teflon poisoned us all and the story of the lawyer who became DuPont's worst nightmare," Totally Exposed: Real, Raw & Authentic Apple Podcasts.
- "Rob Bilott – Episode 631Rob Bilott – Episode 631 ," Behind the Shield Podcast on Soundcloud.
- "'Forever chemicals' on farmland are a slow-motion disaster," The Maine Monitor.
Dubbed by The New York Times Magazine as "The Lawyer Who Became DuPont's Worst Nightmare" in an article published on Jan. 6, 2016, Bilott has represented a diverse array of clients, nationwide, who have been harmed by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as "Forever Chemicals." His work is the subject of a recent feature film, "Dark Waters," and the documentary "The Devil We Know," and is detailed in his book, "Exposure: Poisoned Water, Corporate Greed, and One Lawyer's Twenty-year Battle Against DuPont."
Bilott is a member of Taft's Environmental, Litigation, and Product Liability and Personal Injury practices and is a board member of Less Cancer and Green Umbrella.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.