Taft partner Rob Bilott was featured in recent podcasts and mentioned in articles on his fight against 'forever chemicals':

Dubbed by The New York Times Magazine as "The Lawyer Who Became DuPont's Worst Nightmare" in an article published on Jan. 6, 2016, Bilott has represented a diverse array of clients, nationwide, who have been harmed by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as "Forever Chemicals." His work is the subject of a recent feature film, "Dark Waters," and the documentary "The Devil We Know," and is detailed in his book, "Exposure: Poisoned Water, Corporate Greed, and One Lawyer's Twenty-year Battle Against DuPont."

Bilott is a member of Taft's Environmental, Litigation, and Product Liability and Personal Injury practices and is a board member of Less Cancer and Green Umbrella.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.