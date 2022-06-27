Bill Tarantino spoke to BusinessGreen about lawsuits seeking to accelerate progress on reducing or eliminating greenhouse gas emissions or addressing other environmental wrongs as climate activists are lawyering up to take action when regulators won't.

"What we've seen is that these types of cases are surviving motions to dismiss and are getting beyond the pleading stages," Bill said. "And now that everyone is putting these disclosures in their public filings and communicating them to their investors, litigation is only going to increase."

He added: Everyone now has to analyze Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, and they have to quantify it. And so you have broad swaths of companies that never even thought they had any environmental impacts needing to figure out how to do this. These are material risks to your business. They have to be analyzed, they have to be disclosed, and you have to tell investors what you're doing about them."

