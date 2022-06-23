Many communities in North Carolina experience issues with drainage, stormwater, and localized nuisance flooding after rain events. In this webinar, environmental attorney Amy Wang and litigation attorney Eric Remington discussed several issues, including drainage vs. stormwater, general coverage of drainage and stormwater in covenants and permits, updates on the State's Stormwater Program, legal doctrines or rules that pertain to surface water drainage and liability, and common causes of action asserted in lawsuits related to surface water drainage, flooding, and erosion. Watch Webinar

