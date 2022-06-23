United States:
Flooding & Architectural Control Parameters
23 June 2022
Ward and Smith, P.A.
Many communities in North Carolina experience issues with
drainage, stormwater, and localized nuisance flooding after rain
events. In this webinar, environmental attorney Amy Wang and litigation attorney Eric Remington discussed several issues,
including drainage vs. stormwater, general coverage of drainage and
stormwater in covenants and permits, updates on the State's
Stormwater Program, legal doctrines or rules that pertain to
surface water drainage and liability, and common causes of action
asserted in lawsuits related to surface water drainage, flooding,
and erosion. Watch Webinar
