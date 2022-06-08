The exact start of the Environmental Justice (EJ) movement is often attributed to protests in Warren County, North Carolina, in the early 1980s. North Carolina allowed disposal of soil laced with polychlorinated biphenyl (PCBs), a highly toxic substance once widely used in products like coolant, near a predominantly Black community.

Originally published by Wyoming Lawyer.

