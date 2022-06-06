ARTICLE

Yesterday the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs announced the awarding of almost half a million dollars in grants by the Massachusetts Environmental Trust.

As EEA's press release reports, the Trust's sole source of funding is the sale of four Massachusetts license plates: the Right Whale & Roseate Terns Plate, the Leaping Brook Trout Plate, the Blackstone Valley Mill Plate, and the new Striped Bass Conservation Plate.

I'm proud to have served as a Trustee of the Massachusetts Environmental Trust since I was appointed by EEA Secretary Rick Sullivan during the Patrick Administration. I see first hand the important conservation work that is done, largely by grass roots organizations, with grants from the Trust. But I'm also acutely aware of the increased competition among specialty license plates which threatens our ability to support this important work in the way it deserves to be supported. Please consider joining me as the proud owner of a Right Whale Plate, or one of the others that support the MET. You can find out how at www.mass.gov/orgs/massachusetts-environmental-trust.

