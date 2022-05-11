Many property owners who submitted applications for emissions cap adjustments under New York City's signature environmental legislation, Local Law 97, have yet to hear back from the city, Special Counsel Rusty Pomeroy tells Propmodo.

Local Law 97 is perhaps the most ambitious crackdown on building carbon emissions in the world, Propmodo reports. So far, enforcing the law has proved complicated for New York — potentially showcasing the struggles other cities will go through in their efforts to reign in carbon emissions.

"There's a ton of work required for this law, and the city doesn't seem to have all the staffing and resources they need for it," Pomeroy says.

Originally published by Propmodo

