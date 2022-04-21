self

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · WFA Issues Guidance on Green Claims

WFA Issues Guidance on Green Claims

Companies that make environmental or "green" claims generally refer to the FTC's Green Guides for guidance on what they can and cannot say and what substantiation they need. At this point, though, the Green Guides are more than ten years old and they don't clearly answer many of the questions advertisers have today. Although the FTC has indicated that it plans to review and update the Green Guides, we don't know when a new version will be out.

Blog - www.adlawaccess.com/2022/04/article...n-green-claims/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.