Wildfires swept across eastern Tennessee on March 30 and 31, 2022, causing destruction of thousands of acres of land and damaging hundreds of structures, with the heaviest damage occurring in Sevier County. As of April 5, the majority of the fires have been extinguished or contained. The main fires reportedly are the Hatcher Mountain/Indigo Lane Fire, Millstone Gap/Seymour Fire, Cold Springs Fire, and Wears Valley Fire, with the involved zip codes including 37732, 37738, 37764, 37862, 37863, 37865, 37871, and 37876.

Extremely dry land and severe winds were reported, with high winds knocking down power lines and trees throughout the state. Information on these numerous wildfires is contained at the Tennessee Division of Forestry website. The below map shows the locations of each wildfire.

Map Courtesy of the Tennessee Division of Forestry

Our lawyers and specially retained wildfire investigators are in the process of evaluating the factors involved in the initiation and spread of these fires and the resulting damages, working in tandem with state and local authorities. There are numerous potential causes for each fire, including downed power lines resulting from the above referenced high wind conditions. At this time, all of these wildfires are under active investigation.

PROTECTING YOUR INTERESTS

It is important that insurers hit the ground running in order to maximize chances of recovery arising from a wildfire. As our investigators acquire additional information on the cause of each of these wildfires, we will place potentially responsible parties on notice of our clients' claims and then coordinate further fire scene analysis. We also will collect and preserve evidence and ensure that prospective adverse parties preserve all pertinent evidence. We then will arrange for interviews of percipient witnesses and obtain appropriate documentation from private and public sector authorities.

