United States: Broad Street Brief: City's Environmental Justice Commission Starts As New Environmental Justice Bill Is Introduced

CITY HALL

City's Environmental Justice Commission Starts As New Environmental Justice Bill Is Introduced

At a press conference, Mayor Kenney and Councilmember Gilmore-Richardson announced the appointment of 17 Philadelphians to the Environmental Justice Advisory Commission, which was created in 2019 by then-Councilmember Reynolds Brown. The commission will be responsible for examining and proposing changes to city policy that impact environmental justice. At the same time, Councilmember Gym introduced a bill, which would “protect communities against the adverse health effects caused by pollution.”

Seth Bluestein Confirmed by Council To Be GOP City Commissioner

City Council confirmed the nomination of Seth Bluestein to the Philadelphia City Commissioners, who run the city's elections. Bluestein is replacing Al Schmidt, who stepped down to run the Committee of 70 earlier this year. City law says that no one party may hold more than two seats on the City Commissioners, and progressive lawmakers led a push for a non-Republican appointee.

Councilmember Proposes to Ban Demolitions in Councilman's District for Six Months

Councilmember Cindy Bass is pursuing a six-month ban on demolitions for her district in northwest Philadelphia. She said the ban would be used to give district residents proper time to address development proposals.

Upcoming Hearings

Philadelphia City Council will hold several hearings in the next few weeks. You can watch the hearings here.

On Monday, February 14 at 1:00 p.m., the Committee on Public Health and Human Services will hold a hearing on modifying public health emergency leave.

On Tuesday, February 15 at 10:00 a.m., the Committee on Housing, Neighborhood Development and the Homeless will hold a hearing on affordable housing in the city.

On Tuesday March 1 at 10:00 a.m., the Committee on Rules will hold a hearing on proposed zoning changes.

