self Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · UK's ASA Roasts Oatly's Climate-Friendly Claims

If you're among the over 40% of U.S. consumers who vowed to change how you eat in the new year, fitting into pants that don't have elastic waistbands may be one of numerous motivators. For many consumers, climate considerations are increasingly among the dietary priorities, and 2022 looks likely to bring plates filled with climate-friendly chicken or one of the many plant-based-protein options, which have grown in market share over 50% in the last two years. As with all environmental claims, though, precise claim language and adequate disclosures are paramount. One enforcement matter from across the pond is a helpful reminder of these ad law basics.

Blog Post - www.adlawaccess.com/2022/02/article...riendly-claims/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.