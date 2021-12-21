On December 7, 2021, the CDP (formerly the Climate Disclosure Project), a climate research and environmental disclosure platform, announced the release of its 2021 company environmental scores. The CDP noted that over 13,000 companies reported environmental data to the CDP, which is nearly a 37% increase from the 2020 reporting cycle.

In reviewing the data, the CDP noted that despite the company reporting increase, the top-rated companies for key environmental categories declined from 313 last year to 272, and the number of companies attaining an "A" status in the climate category also declined from 280 to 200. However, the CDP indicated that other environmental categories such as forests and water security saw a significant increase in the number of companies jumping from "C" to "B."

The demand for environmental disclosures and sustainability information continues to grow as the CDP reported that over 590 investors, representing over $110 trillion in assets, and 200 major buyers with $5.5 trillion in procurement spending abilities requested corporate environmental data through the CDP.

