ARTICLE

United States: The Best Available Science Only Gets You So Far!

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

It has been a busy few weeks in the world of Waters of the United States. I appreciate the feedback I've received on my blogs on the Biden Administration's proposed Water of the United States rule and the Sacketts' appeal of their litigation loss in the Ninth Circuit that could lead to the Supreme Court taking another swing at the Waters of the United States definitional plate before EPA and the Corps finish their turn.

Law 360 was kind enough to give me an opportunity to synthesize what I've been writing and hearing over the past few weeks. More here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.