North Carolina has begun the process of regulating per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS") in drinking water and groundwater. This client alert reflects the status of PFAS regulations in North Carolina as of November 16, 2021 .

Drinking Water Regulations Summary: The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services ("NC DHHS") has set a health goal for GenX in drinking water at 140 parts per trillion ("ppt"). According to NC DHHS, the health screening goal is protective for all individuals, including the most vulnerable populations. Drinking water well sampling for GenX compounds began in 2012 on a limited basis near the Cape Fear River, and has significantly expanded to include testing in nearby areas. Health Advisory View document NC Department of Environmental Quality ("NCDEQ") GenX Information View document GenX Surface Water Sampling Sites (including an interactive map with numerous sampling results) Visit GenX website Groundwater Regulations Summary: There is an Interim Maximum Allowable Concentration of 2,000 ppt for PFOA.

The North Carolina Division of Water Resources ("DWR") has proposed a rule that, if promulgated, would establish the maximum concentration of PFOA and PFOS (combined) in groundwater at 70 ppt. Regulation, 15A NCAC 02L.0202 (expressed in µg/L) View document Proposed Standard Managing Emerging Compounds in Water and Groundwater Triennial Review and Rulemaking

EPA GenX Chemicals Human Health Toxicity Assessments, dated October 2021: https://www.epa.gov/chemical-research/human-health-toxicity-assessments-genx-chemicals

