North Carolina has begun the process of regulating per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS") in drinking water and groundwater. This client alert reflects the status of PFAS regulations in North Carolina as of November 16, 2021.
Drinking Water Regulations
Summary: The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services ("NC DHHS") has set a health goal for GenX in drinking water at 140 parts per trillion ("ppt"). According to NC DHHS, the health screening goal is protective for all individuals, including the most vulnerable populations. Drinking water well sampling for GenX compounds began in 2012 on a limited basis near the Cape Fear River, and has significantly expanded to include testing in nearby areas.
Health Advisory
NC Department of Environmental Quality ("NCDEQ") GenX Information
GenX Surface Water Sampling Sites (including an interactive map with numerous sampling results)
Groundwater Regulations
Summary:
Regulation, 15A NCAC 02L.0202 (expressed in µg/L)
Proposed Standard
Managing Emerging Compounds in
Water and Groundwater Triennial Review and Rulemaking
EPA GenX Chemicals Human Health Toxicity Assessments, dated October 2021: https://www.epa.gov/chemical-research/human-health-toxicity-assessments-genx-chemicals
