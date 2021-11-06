This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Sarah Slack. Sarah is a partner in Foley's Madison office with a practice focused on environmental law. She is also the Madison office hiring partner and co-chair of Foley's National Women's Network. In this discussion, Sarah reflects on growing up in Sun Prairie, WI, attending Grinnell College and the University of Iowa where she earned her J.D. and Master's in Environmental and Land Use Planning. She also details how she was introduced to environmental law while working as a paralegal between college and grad school. Additionally, Sarah explains why she decided to pursue this area of practice, how she connected with Foley, as well as the composition of her current practice which is divided between development/redevelopment work, environmental compliance counseling, transactions and environmental litigation. Sarah also provides wonderful advice about the importance of finding good mentors and enjoying who you work with. Listen to the full discussion below.

