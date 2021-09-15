As with many other states, Arizona has begun taking certain measures to address per and polyfluoroalkyl substances in drinking water and firefighting foam. This client alert reflects the status of PFAS regulations in Arizona as of August 17, 2021.

Significantly, the city of Tucson discontinued distribution from portions of the public water supply system because of PFAS contamination in the groundwater sources, which Arizona Department of Environmental Quality notes may be from the Davis Monthan Air Force Base. https://www.azdeq.gov/node/7942 . Governor Ducey has announced that the state will provide $2 million in funding to improve and reopen the water treatment plant that treats the groundwater from the impacted wells. https://azgovernor.gov/governor/news/2021/06/governor-doug-ducey-announces-2-million-state-funding-restart-tucson-water

Arizona is also one of several states that has started regulating per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS") in firefighting foam.

Firefighting Foam: https://www.azleg.gov/viewdocument/?docName=https://www.azleg.gov/ars/36/01696.htm

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.