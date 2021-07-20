Researchers at Harvard University have apparently confirmed what many already knew -- the "forever chemicals" known as PFAS are measurable in the groundwater used as drinking water on Cape Cod and many, many other places across the Commonwealth and the United States. The Federal Government still hasn't identified PFAS as a "hazardous substance" and most States (Massachusetts is one of less than a dozen exceptions) don't regulate PFAS either. In the meantime, scientists like those quoted in this article express concern that "tiny" concentrations of the chemicals can be "toxic". And litigation abounds. It is hard to believe that anyone would disagree with the proposition that the United States Environmental Protection Agency has to "fast track" its evaluation of the toxicity of these "forever chemicals" on the way to a uniform Federal standard water suppliers and the rest of the regulated community can rely on.

