ARTICLE

United States: When It Comes To PFAS, It Isn't A Question Of Whether EPA Will Step In But When And How

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Inside EPA reports that EPA is moving quickly to set Maximum Contaminant Level Goals for two of the thousands of PFAS. That's no surprise based on the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry Toxicological Profile for PFAS published the week before last, not to mention the hue and cry from Senate Majority Leader Schumer and others for EPA to move faster to extend Federal Safe Drinking Water Act and Superfund jurisdiction to these "forever chemicals".

Suffice it to say that the maxim "where there's smoke, there's fire" most certainly applies to EPA and PFAS. By some time next year, or perhaps the year after, the Federal Government will be regulating PFAS in the environment. That may seem like a long time to some but if we've learned anything over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic it is that science takes time. So does rule making.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.