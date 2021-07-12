Thanks Lara Beaven, of Inside EPA, for this piece explaining well how citizen suits in Federal Court are eclipsing the efforts of EPA to administer the Federal Clean Water Act.

{"Do we really think the Judicial Branch of our Government is best able to implement the Clean Water Act?" Porter asks in a July 6 blog post, "If the answer to that question is no, what would allow us all to be comfortable with what Congress directed? Statutory revisions? More resources for EPA? And what about the States? As we see a continued upward trend in Clean Water Act litigation, and the increasing uncertainty caused by those cases, these questions are worth answering." https://insideepa.com/weekly-focus/1st-circuit-ruling-raises-questions-about-epa-s-cwa-permitting-role

