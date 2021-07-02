Subscribe to OnAir with Akin Gump via iTunes, SoundCloud, YouTube, Spotify and Google Podcasts.
In this episode, the second in our three-part EU ESG Considerations for Beginners miniseries, Akin Gump financial regulatory partner Ezra Zahabi looks at the EU's Taxonomy Regulation and what it means for business.
Among the topics covered:
- What is the Taxonomy Regulation's purpose?
- To whom does it apply?
- How does environmental sustainability inform the Regulation?
- What is the Taxonomy Regulation's impact on the extant regulatory framework?
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.