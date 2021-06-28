Note: A clean renewable energy or clean energy manufacturing project does not need to meet these criteria.

d. housing development project that is completely residential, transitional/supportive housing or mixed use , with at least two-thirds of square footage used for residential uses but excluding any manufacturing or industrial use

b. clean energy manufacturing project that manufactures products, equipment or components used for renewable energy generation, energy efficiency or the production of clean alternative fuel vehicles

Note: Except for residential hotels, "no part" of the housing project may be used for a short-term rental unit (less than 30 days) or as a hotel, motel, bed or breakfast, or other transient lodging use.

a. housing development project with a minimum of 15 percent affordable housing units (or a higher affordable housing percentage if required by the city or county)

iii. either the project has a Project Labor Agreement with an enforcement (through arbitration) provision or the project files monthly compliance reports with the state and is subject to civil penalties of $200 per day per worker for violations

ii. all construction workers are paid prevailing wages (except certified apprentice program participants are paid apprentice wages) for all project construction work, including by contractors/subcontractors, and

i. a "skilled and trained workforce" (union members) is used for all project construction work including by contractors/subcontractors(Pub. Contr. Code § 2600 et seq.)

b. If the project is a private project, rather than a public work project, applicant shall "ensure":

a. If the project is undertaken by public agency, or is a "public work" (e.g., infrastructure) project undertaken by a private party, that project must commit to using a "skilled and trained workforce"

Note: This criterion only applies to residential, retail, commercial, sports, cultural, entertainment or recreational projects .

Project is certified as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) gold or better by U.S. Green Building Standard (PRC § 21180(b)(1))

Note: This criterion only applies to residential, retail, commercial, sports, cultural, entertainment or recreational projects .

Note: This criterion only applies to residential, retail, commercial, sports, cultural, entertainment or recreational projects .

Project results in no net additional emissions of GHGs, including GHG emissions from employee transportation. (PRC § 21183(c); 21183.6). a. For any ELDP except smaller residential projects (see below), the GHG emissions and mitigation are quantified as follows: i. the "baseline" for measuring project increases in GHG is existing physical conditions, or must be otherwise consistent with CEQA Guidelines § 15125 as those regulations existed on Jan. 1, 2021. ii. Mitigation measures to achieve the required GHG reductions to net zero GHG must be prioritized as follows: 1. direct emission reductions from the project itself that also reduce emissions of criteria pollutants and toxic air contaminants 2. if mitigation of all GHG impacts is infeasible through No. 1 above, then remaining impacts shall be mitigated through direct offsite reductions, within the same air district or basin as the project, that also reduce criteria and/or toxic air emissions 3. if mitigation of all GHG impacts is infeasible through Nos. 1 and 2 above, then remaining impacts shall be mitigated by funding "offsets" from sources that provide a specific, quantifiable and direct environmental and public health benefit to the region in which the project is located (consistent with Health and Safety Code § 38500) 4. remaining unmitigated impacts shall be mitigated through the use of offsets that originate from sources that provide a specific, quantifiable and direct environmental and public health benefit to the region in which the project is located b. For smaller housing projects ($15 million to $100 million) meeting inclusionary affordable housing requirements, the above mitigation sequencing and baseline requirements noted above are not mandated c. For some prior ELDP applications, the governor has asked CARB to make no net GHG determination (PRC § 21183(d))