On February 11, 2021, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) announced plans to create a senior position at the Commission to coordinate incorporation of environmental justice (EJ) concerns into the Commission's decision-making process. FERC Chairman Richard Glick indicated that the newly created office would be a cross-cutting position and that its eventual occupant would be charged with working with experts across all FERC program offices to ensure that EJ and equity matters are integrated into Commission decisions. On May 20, Chairman Glick announced the appointment of Montina Cole to serve as Senior Counsel for Environmental Justice and Equity. The FERC press release describes Cole as a "seasoned executive and attorney" with an active consulting and legal practice, "where she works at the intersection of climate policy, racial equity and resilience."

Ms. Cole previously served as Senior Attorney in the Climate and Clean Energy Program at the Natural Resources Defense Council and prior to that, spent many years in energy practice at several law firms. She also served as Special Counsel to the General Counsel at the U.S. Department of Commerce. Her appointment at FERC is effective June 1, 2021.

