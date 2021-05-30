self

This episode is another in our Energy and Environment Review series, in which Ballard's energy and environmental lawyers will address the energy evolution driven by climate change, renewable energy innovation, electrification, and energy efficiency, as consumers, generators and investors alike strive for a sustainable future. The episode features a discussion of environmental commodities - like carbon credits: what they are, the different forms that exist, and how the market for them has developed and continues to evolve.

Leading the discussion is Brendan Collins, a Partner in Ballard's Philadelphia office who is the Practice Leader of the firm's Manufacturing Group and an environmental lawyer who devotes his practice primarily to clients in the electric power sector and the oil and gas industry.

Brendan's guest is Bill Flederbach, President and CEO of ClimeCo Corporation, a leader in the management and development of environmental commodities.

A recording transcript will be available shortly

