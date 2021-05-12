To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Baker Botts' Environmental, Safety and Incident Response
group launched a web series on "Building your Company's
Environmental Justice Toolkit and the ACELAS Framework." Each
episode discusses insightful practices for company-wide
incorporation of environmental justice. We've call these
collected learnings ACELAS - Acknowledge, Commit, Engage, Learn,
Act, and Share.
In the first video, Baker Botts Partner Nadira Clarke introduces the series and
discusses the topics that will be covered in upcoming videos.
Originally published 10 May 2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
We close out the Corporate Environmental Lawyer Blog's weeklong celebration of Earth Day with the two federal programs aimed at cleaning up existing toxic waste sites and preventing the creation of new ones: CERCLA and RCRA.
FREE News Alerts
Sign Up for our free News Alerts - All the latest articles on your chosen topics condensed into a free bi-weekly email.