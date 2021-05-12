Baker Botts' Environmental, Safety and Incident Response group launched a web series on "Building your Company's Environmental Justice Toolkit and the ACELAS Framework." Each episode discusses insightful practices for company-wide incorporation of environmental justice. We've call these collected learnings ACELAS - Acknowledge, Commit, Engage, Learn, Act, and Share.

In the first video, Baker Botts Partner Nadira Clarke introduces the series and discusses the topics that will be covered in upcoming videos.

Originally published 10 May 2021

