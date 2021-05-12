Environmental justice is a top priority of the Biden Administration and of many states, localities, and communities. To help our clients be responsive, Baker Botts has collected insightful practices for company-wide incorporation of environmental justice. We call these collected learnings-ACELAS.

Through these digital shorts, we will dive a little deeper on each letter of the ACELAS Framework and also hear from industry influencers on why incorporation of effective environmental justice strategies is a business imperative in today's marketplace.

In the first video, Baker Botts Partner Nadira Clarke introduces the series and discusses the topics that will be covered in upcoming videos.

