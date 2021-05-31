ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Today's episode is discussion of the concept of environmental justice and how it's impacting the way federal, state and local governments approach real estate development projects, permitting, land use, and zoning. The conversation is led by Lea Phillips, an environmental and natural resources attorney in Ballard's Phoenix office who serves clients in the renewable energy, manufacturing, and waste/recycling industries. Joining Lea is Alyssa Domzal, an Associate in Ballard's Baltimore office who represents owners, developers and investors in a wide range of commercial real estate transactions.

A recording transcript will be available shortly

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.